Nicole Richie Inspired by Her Mom for Winter Kate Fall 2011

I haven’t fully figured out Nicole Richie‘s Winter Kate collection just yet. I know it’s boho like the rockstar wife tends to be, and those little kimono tops seem to be her signature. For Fall 2011, the press release indicates Richie took notes from her mom for the collection, “as a little girl, Nicole watched her mother outfit herself in feminine and sexy garments in an innocent, demure way.” The looks are definitely fluid. I do like the long lavendar dress, some of the prints aren’t working for me, like that red check, and a dolman sleeve is hard to pull off especially if you have to wear a jacket in the Fall, which you do pretty much everywhere but LA.

Richie was also inspired by “style icons of the late 60s and early 70s, such as Penelope Tree, Peggy Moffit, and Edie Sedgwick.” In essence, Richie is a new designer and her accessories line House of Harlow is definitely working, I happen to think Winter Kate is still a work in progress.

The Winter Kate collection is sold at high-end department and specialty stores such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, and ranges in price from $78-$595.