Nicole Richie Gives Rachel Zoe A Run For Her Money

We have to admit, we’re totally obsessed with Nicole Richie’s line, House of Harlow 1960. The sick maxi-dresses and accessories go with almost every single outfit we could conceive.

Looks like she’s now following in her former stylistRachel Zoe‘s footstepsand launching her own line for QVC. With functionality and versatility in mind, Nicole really thought about what would work in every woman’s closet, from strategically placed zippers in bags to dresses that don’t feel like a tent.

We can’t wait to get our paws on these puppies. Launching on February 24 on QVC’s “The Buzz on the Red Carpet, Live From LA,” we’re eager to see this collection in its entirety!

Photo via WWD.