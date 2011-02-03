Nicole Richie Gives Helpful, Maybe Obvious Style Tips(Video)

Nicole Richie has transformed drastically over the years. Graduating from her days as the brazen buddy of Miss Paris Hilton on The Simple Life, then joining the bad girl’s club of DUI-receiving, pound-shedding, Hollywood starlets Nicole is now a mother of two, married to long-time boyfriend Joel Madden. Paralleling her personal life, Nicole’s sense of style seems to have undergone an equally metamorphic transformation. She has shed the skin tight duds and grown-out roots and emerged a bohemian butterfly.

As a self-proclaimed Gilt addict, Nicole is up for selling her Winter Kate line of apparel, and House of Harlow 1960, the label for her shoes, eyewear and jewelry, full priced on the flash sale site.

Nicole did a little vid to promo the event happening now and gave some style advice for her legions of fashion devotees, saying, “Even if you’re wearing jeans and a t-shirt, just to throw on a colorful little moccasin is an easy way to have a little pop of color,” she says.

Get more helpful hints in the video below: