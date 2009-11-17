Nicole Richie Gets Restraining Order on Paparazzi

It seemed like only yesterday Nicole Richie was all about the spotlight and paparazzi, and now…well, she’s designing jewelry and filing restraining orders. Oh, how they grow up. A judge granted a three year restraining order against two paparazzis; Richie filed because the paps came a little too close to her and her children.

The pint-size mom and her husband Joel Madden blame Eduardo Arrivabene and Ivon Emilio Melo Miguel for the car crash she was in last month. Besides that one incident, Richie also stated that the two men trespassed onto her property, harassing her in order to get a negative reaction. The men agreed to stay the 50 yard distance, but declined to comment to the press.

We imagine it would be easier for the men to stay away, then try and illicit scandalous behavior from the tight-knit family. They’re not exactly the hard-partying, crazy kids they were a few years ago (especially that Harlow…we’ve heard stories).