Nicole Richie absolutely slayed on the red carpet last night at the Nordstrom Gala in Glendale, California, rocking a Fall-perfect turtleneck maxi dress in a gorgeous floral print from Jean Paul Gaultier. The best part: Unlike most of the creations from the French designer, this particular dress is, surprisingly, not that expensive.
We certainly aren’t going to say it’s cheap, per se, but anything below a couple grand for a full-length, red carpet worthy designer dress is something that makes us raise our eyebrows. When we found Gaultier’s garden-print Maxi dress at Neiman Marcus for $495, we were more than a little taken aback—and excited!
Granted, a full-length floral gown isn’t something we’re going to run out and buy in mass quantities, but if we had a very special occasion that warranted trying to look this glamorous, we might dive in. To complete Nicole’s look, you can also shop her House of Harlow fringed Jude clutch for $295.
Click through the gallery to see more of Nicole’s look from last night, then head to Neiman Marcus to shop the Gaultier dress!