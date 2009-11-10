Nicole Richie: Exclusive House of Harlow For Bebe

When crazy party girls of Hollywood settle down and have babies with their mellowed out, tattooed rocker boyfriends, they need a hobby. Nicole Richie, known for her cute mommy boho style and her sweet energy has taken up jewelry designing (thank God it wasn’t knitting).

The line will be sold on the Bebe website starting next week, but here’s a sneak peek so you can plan which pieces to grab ahead of time. They definitely look like the type of pieces Nicole Richie would wear herself, and like everything else she has been doing lately, just make us go, “awww,” in a super un-like us maternal way.