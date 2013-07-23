Nicole Richie’s European Yacht Vacation is Costing $260,000 Per Week

It is good to be Nicole Richie. While most families this summer are heading to the overcrowded neighborhood pool for a little r&r, Richie, her husband Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, and their two kids Harlow and Sparrow, have been gallivanting around Europe on massive yacht called the Alibi, which costs over $260,000 per week to charter. Stops on the trip so far have included St. Tropez, Portofino, Corsica, and Sardinia. Throughout the vacation Richie has been posting shots of her trip on Instagram, so we can all get in on the action from home. Next time take us with you Nicole!

The four deck yacht that the Richie/Madden clan is vacationing on features several outdoor entertaining areas, a formal dining room that seats 12, flat screen TVs throughout, along with several Jacuzzis, and even a full gym. It truly is a home away from home built for the sea. The boat, which as room for 12 to sleep, is worth over $20 million. No, stars are really not just like us.

MORE:

Inside Denise Rich’s Annual St. Tropez Yacht Party: The Lavish Guests, The Crazy Decor, and More

Beyoncé Cancels Concerts To Relax on a Yacht in the South of France

The Kardashians’ Lavish Greece Vacation Is Costing At Least $200,000 a Week—And They’re Miserable