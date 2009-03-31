Nicole Richie to Design Shoes, Amongst Other Things

Looks like we’re about to see a lot more of Nicole Richie come next spring. According to WWD, the young reality television star just inked a “multiproduct, multiyear licensing agreement with San Jose, Calif.-based Creative Brands Group and manufacturers Rick and Brian Cytrynbaum — who own multiple brands including Modern Vintage shoes and Earnest Sewn jeans. Her debut House of Harlow 1960 lifestyle line, which will bow in spring ’10, will include about 20 footwear styles, as well as a small assortment of apparel, bags, sunglasses, belts and other small accessories.”

Honestly, when her line of jewelry came out, I wanted to hate it, I really, really did. But I just couldn’t. I couldn’t even dislike it. In fact, I straight-out loved it. Okay–it’s out there. My dirty little secret. I love the enamel cuffs, the huge cocktail rings, and I especially love that gold chain headpiece she’s wearing in the picture above. So, really, as much as I try to act as though I’m scoffing at yet another fashion line by a reality star of questionable talent, I am SUPER excited to see what she comes out with. I’m imagining sky-high wedge sandals, paper-thin t-shirts, bohemian sundresses, and more great jewelry. I guess only time will tell.