Nicole Richie Designed the Ultimate Coachella Makeup Bag, and We Need It Immediately

With a closet filled with flowy patterned kaftans and an aesthetic that can only be described as boho chic, Nicole Richie screams Coachella. So it only makes sense that the 36-year-old would solve our beauty problems the day before the festival begins by designing the ultimate Coachella-appropriate makeup bag.

In a collaboration between her own clothing company, House of Harlow, and Urban Decay, Richie created the perfect pouch for your festival beauty needs. The limited-edition bag, which can be bought on Revolve.com for $35, is black and decorated with gold hardware and a malachite-colored star surrounded by a gold semi-circle.

Along with a makeup bag, Richie has also designed several beauty products with Urban Decay to complete your Coachella glam. The former “Simple Life” star, who first worked with Urban Decay for her “sex-proof” Troublemaker Mascara, has partnered with the brand again on several new goodies, including a heavy-metal glitter eyeliner, a hydrating priming spray, and a glitter budge-proof eyeliner

. The limited-edition collection, including the Coachella, is available for pre-order, but with Richie’s reputation, we’re sure that it’s worth the wait and the last-minute Coachella packing.