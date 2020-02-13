Nicole Richie’s Clothing Line Is Officially on Amazon, and It Gives Us Total ‘80s Vibes

Scroll To See More Images

As the ice begins to thaw and we approach the beginning of spring, many of us are left realizing that our closets need a major refresh. I’m not saying I’ve been looking for an excuse to do a little shopping, but if I were, there’s a new clothing drop that has wardrobe update written all over it. Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 is on Amazon, and I couldn’t be more ready to give up my entire paycheck. While the celeb has released pieces on the House of Harlow website and through REVOLVE before, now there’s an entire collection available on Amazon. Which, for all you Amazon Prime members (And honestly, who isn’t one at this point?), that also means free one-day shipping—and you can even try the pieces at home for seven days before you buy them. It’s a shopping dream come true.

Richie’s clothing, jewelry and accessories line may be called House of Harlow 1960, but every piece on Amazon has total ’80s vibes. For those of you who often search the racks at vintage stores looking for that perfect find, now you can scroll through the ideal ’80s looks and order them from the comfort of your bed. Don’t get me wrong, though. While these pieces are definitely ’80s-inspired, they’re far from outdated. Each piece is totally on-trend for 2020, and you’re sure to get compliments wherever you wear this collection.

From jackets that will make you feel ready to take on the boardroom and your BFFs birthday dinner to dresses fit for a red carpet, this Amazon fashion collection from Nicole Richie is here to seriously amp up your wardrobe. Below, you can shop our favorite pieces from the House of Harlow 1960 collection. Start here, then meander into the full collection on Amazon to see all the amazing pieces on offer. Just take all my money already, Nicole Richie!

House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Enrita Jacket

House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Chiara Pant

House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Gloria Blouse

House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Silvia Top

House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Floriana Maxi Dress

House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Cullen Coat

House of Harlow 1960 Women’s ELLE O Ring Bag

House of Harlow 1960 Women’s Chandra Blouse

