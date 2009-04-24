Nicole and the Newly Platinum Joel Madden

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden were spotted at a Starbucks yesterday in Hollywood, both sporting almost equally blonde hair. The starlet, pregnant with her and Madden’s second child, recently returned from a trip to Canada where she promoted her jewelry line House of Harlow at department store Holt Renfrew. Pregnancy really works for Richie, seen here carrying a red Chanel purse, as she looks adorable in every photo we have seen of her lately.