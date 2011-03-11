Nicole Miller Tells All in New Social Media Endeavor

Nicole Miller is taking the Twitter and Facebook sharing to the next level via newly launching personalized videos on the Nicole Miller YouTube channel, called Nicole Miller TV. The episodes were each shot and edited by fashion videographer John C. Alberico, II, and focus on all of those awesome things the fashion kids care about: design, runway shows, and creating apparel, and will feature celebrities, interviews, parties and everything else cool in the life and times of a major designer.

I talked to Nicole Miller about her newest social media endeavor and changing the already changing game just a little bit more.



What inspired you to launch Nicole Miller TV?

We’ve had quick success on Twitter more than 130,000 people following us. The show brings to life many of the things we tweet about. It seemed like a natural extension

Is there anything people will see that they may not expect from you?

Anything caught on videotape was fair game. The first two webisodes show me working on the Fall 2011 runway collection and I don’t like being distracted when I am doing a show, so that may come across.

What do you hope to share via these videos?

Again many of the things we tweet about! And we tweet about a lot!

Was it difficult not to control everything that people see? Sometimes we share more info via social media than intended!

I edited a few of the still pictures that rotate in the show opener but in general we went for candor and reality. I’m satisfied with the result I think the realistic approach makes it more interesting. It’s all a learning process.

Watch a teaser below and get the full rundown of upcoming episodes, launching March 14 on Nicole Miller.

Webisode #1: Monday, March 14, 2011 The Nicole Girl. An episode about the early development process for the Fall 2011 runway collection. A woman who is confident and wants a bad ass look she is not a goody two shoes.



Webisode #2: Monday, March 28, 2011 The Fall 2011 runway. A no-holds-barred backstage view where the stakes are at their highest. A collection about a brave woman one who isnt afraid to be noticed.



Webisode #3: Monday, April 11, 2011 From atelier to runway to client. How clothes are developed, made and sold into stores to reach the consumer. Personalities, opinions and the unexpected candidly depicted in the process which is not always straightforward.



