Spring Awakening: Electrifying Prints To Jump-Start Your Wardrobe

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s finally time to celebrate. Open your windows and minds and embrace spring’s latest trend: the print mash-up. Of course, pattern mastermind Nicole Miller is pioneering the look with her killer spring collection (we can’t even really find the words to describe how obsessed we are).

It’s time to have a sense of humor and enjoy clashing in the best way possible. We love how this look can easily transition from a sizzling seductress to a proper lady without blinking an eye. It doesn’t get any better than Nicole’s choice to introduce bold prints in fluid and light fabrics, wonderful for layering as the weather turns to the warmer persuasion.

Don’t shy away from the bright colors either — this is a full-throttle trend if we’ve ever seen one. Play around with contrast and movement as Nicole’s done, emulating her flowing blouses paired with tailored trousers, breezy dresses, and varsity jacket-inspired outerwear.

GIVEAWAY:

One lucky reader will have a chance to take home a print of their favorite shot signed by Nicole Miller herself in addition to the beautiful watercolor courtesy of Rolando Robinson, our own in-house artist.

HOW TO ENTER:

All you have to do is like StyleCaster

and Nicole Miller

on Facebook, then leave your name in the comments section below to let us know you’ve done both.

Stay tuned to find out who wins on April 16!