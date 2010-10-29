Nicole Miller Designs Bangles For Africa

As much as we love our Chloe and our Prada, there’s a sartorial soft spot in our hearts for fashionable companies that aren’t in it to pocket the profits 100 percent of the time. Last night’s Indego Africa event hosted by New York fashion designer Nicole Miller in partnership with the non-profit was as much a sartorial triumph as it was charitable.

Working in partnership with artisan co-ops of Rwandan women, Indego Africa sells home dcor goods and accessories, with profits from sales at stores like Ralph Lauren and Anthropologie making it back to their originators; 100 percent of profits go to support women’s training programs in Rwanda in areas like literacy and business. On display for the night were Miller’s new line of multi-colored fair trade textile bangles and woven bracelets that she co-designed with Indego Africa’s Rwandan co-op partners 15 percent of the evening’s proceeds is also making its way overseas to empower women entrepreneurs in Africa. That’s more than enough reason for us to forgo our Silly Bandz and friendship bracelets for some more globally friendly wrist candy.

Click through the above slides for a closer look at Miller’s exclusively launched line for Indego Africa along with a few party pics from last night’s charitable fete!

For more info on the organization and how you can get involved check out IndegoAfrica.org