Are Nicole & Mahmoud Still Together From ’90 Day Fiancé’? Their Culture Clash

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Together!

Are Nicole and Mahmoud still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way? It appears so. Nicole met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt. On that very first day, he proposed. Nicole traveled back to Egypt three weeks later to get married, without informing her family and friends until after the fact. She was ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole was worried that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome. His strong opinions on her choices of clothing are what some viewers have dubbed problematic. In the episode that aired on March 12, 2023, Nicole told her husband she would never wear a hijab again which caused a particularly thorny discussion. “This is how I am, and I’m never going to change my mind about that, Nicole,” said Mahmoud firmly. She responded, “I’m never going to change my mind about it either.”

It certainly seemed like the couple was destined for failure as Nicole began to collect her things and move back to the US. “You don’t want me, I’m gone. I gave up everything and I came here to be with you. And now, you say you don’t want me anymore because I won’t wear the f—ing clothes you want? F— you,” she told Mahmoud. “I want to see if you really want me or not,” he told Nicole. “What the f—, Mahmoud?” she asked. “I came all this way, you think I don’t want you?”

Later in the season, Nicole introduced her husband to her new progressive Egyptian friend, Nouran. Nouran, like Nicole, doesn’t wear a hijab or cover herself modestly. “My impression about Mahmoud is he’s very stereotypical,” Nouran told the cameras. “The typical Egyptian man … he feels safe in this [modesty] zone and feels like there’s threat outside of this zone because he doesn’t know anything else.”

When Mahmoud and Nouran butted heads over whether Nicole should be allowed to attend a co-ed yoga class—”So now you’re blaming the wrongdoings of men on Nicole, or on women? Because men are looking and staring and fantasizing, then women should accommodate to that?” He replied, “Our relationship is haram [forbidden] if my wife does that around people,”—Nicole shared later that she was “proud” of her husband for standing up for his beliefs. “She’s a strong woman, and I was actually really proud of my husband,” Nicole said. “He didn’t storm off and be mad, he just told it like he knows it and never wavered from who he is, which is really standard Mahmoud.”

On March 23, 2023, Mahmoud wished Nicole a happy birthday, so we have to assume they’re still together. “You’re the best thing ever happened to me I love you more than anything. With age some people tend to lose their charm but you become charming wiser and more fun to spend time with. You are a beautiful soul and I am glad to make me a part of your life on this earth. I wish you a very happy birthday and hope that more fun, and joy comes to your life.” She responded: “Now I know for sure my husband is the sweetest guy on the whole planet 🌎 I love you more than anything Mr Mahmoud.”

