Nicole Richie Apparently ‘Never Fully Supported’ Sofia’s Relationship With Scott Disick 

Makes sense. Nicole and Lionel Richie’s reaction to Sofia and Scott Disick’s breakup shouldn’t be a surprise for those who know how the family feels about the model’s much-older boyfriend. A source told Us Magazine on Saturday, May 30, that Sofia’s older sister and dad have always been “weary” about the 22-year-old’s relationship with the Flip It Like Disick star since the two started dating in 2017. The insider also noted that Lionel and Nicole’s opinions “played a big role” in the couple’s “issues.”

“Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott. Nicole has always been a rock for Sofia,” the source said. The insider also claimed that the House of Harlow designer “never fully supported” her younger sister’s relationship and “wants the healthiest outcome” for Sofia.

Page Six confirmed on May 27 that Sofia and Scott had broken up after almost three years together. Though it’s unclear why the couple split, the insider claims that Scott had returned to his past behavior, which led to Sofia’s decision to call it quits. “Scott had gone back to his old ways,” the source said. “And Sofia got fed up.”

Further, the insider noted that Scott’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian—whom he shares three children with: Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5—played a role in Sofia’s decision to break up with him. “Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her,” the source said. “And you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

After news broke of his breakup, fans deduced that Kourtney and Scott were on vacation together at Canyon Point, Utah, with their kids. Though some fans have speculated that the couple is back together, a source told HollywoodLife at the time that Kourtney is simply supporting Scott emotionally after he left a rehab center in May. Scott was in rehab to treat the emotional trauma he had after the recent deaths of his parents.

“Kourtney invited Scott to join her and the kids on their getaway to Amangiri because she knows how happy it makes the kids to have him around,” the insider said at the time. “She also feels like it’s one of the most healing places she’s ever been to, so she knew it would be good for Scott.”