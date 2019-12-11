Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron Absolutely *Stunned* at the ‘Bombshell’ Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

Rarely do we, as an audience, get to see a film cast as incredibly talented and incredibly stylish as the stars of the new film Bombshell. I’ve been waiting in anticipation for this blockbuster, and the day is almost here. Until then, it will do us all some good to garner outfit inspiration from Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron’s Bombshell premiere red carpet looks. All three of these ladies know how to show up to a premiere event looking absolutely incredible, but it is a real treat to get to see them all grace the same red carpet. Sure, Kidman, Robbie and Theron all star in the upcoming film Bombshell, but, more importantly, they also star in the fashion world.

Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron all came to shine for their film’s premiere. Posing for the cameras in beautiful ensembles, the three actresses proved once again they are sartorial royalty. Below, you’ll find details on all three Bombshell premiere red carpet outfits. Be warned, though—You might want to carve out a few hours to fully appreciate these amazing looks. Work? I don’t know her. I’ll just be over here admiring my favorite ladies.

Margot Robbie wearing Giambatista Valli

First, we have Margot Robbie in a truly jaw-dropping Giambatista Valli gown. You don’t typically see lavender during the winter months, but this light purple frock actually seemed perfect for this time of year. Maybe I’ll start incorporating lavender hues into my own winter wardrobe.

Charlize Theron wearing Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019

Of course, what would a film premiere be without a little black dress? Charlize Theron looked gorgeous wearing a Dior mini featuring stunning crochet and fringe detail. Your classic LBD could never. Better to leave it up to the professionals—in this case, Dior and Charlize Theron.

Nicole Kidman wearing Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020

Then, we have my queen Nicole Kidman dripping sparkle in this little Saint Laurent suiting number. If you need some holiday outfit inspiration, Nicole Kidman’s Bombshell look should be your guide. It’s the perfect mix of sparkle and sophistication—much like Kidman herself.