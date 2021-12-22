Here’s Whether Nicole Sees Her Adopted Kids With Tom After They Were Raised as Scientologists

Scroll To See More Images

While she has starred as dozens of characters over the course of her career, there’s truly no greater role to Nicole Kidman’s kids besides being their mother. Yet there have been rumors of tensions between the actress and her children for years—especially when it comes to her adopted kids with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

Kidman and Cruise met on the set of their 1990 movie, Days of Thunder. Within six months of the film’s release, the pair were married and began trying for kids. At the age of 23, Kidman suffered an ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside of the uterus. After the heartbreaking experience of losing her first child, Kidman and Cruise decided to adopt two children: a daughter, Isabella, and son, Connor. The pair continued to raise their children together throughout their decade-long marriage, which ultimately ended in 2001 after Kidman lost another child due to a miscarriage.

While Kidman has since moved on with Keith Urban and welcomed two biological daughters with the musician, many still wonder what her relationship with her adopted kids is like today. For years, many have speculated that Kidman’s kids with Cruise remained distant from her due to their affiliation with the Church of Scientology, which their father famously supports. Kidman, for her part, is not a Scientologist. This makes her what’s known as an “SP” or “suppressive person” by the church—a designation held for people who church members must avoid contact with at all costs.

Actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini briefly touched on Kidman’s estranged relationship with her kids in her 2016 book, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, revealing that Kidman’s daughter once described her mother to her as a “f*cking SP” in 2006. When Remini asked her if she had seen or spoken to her mother recently, Isabella replied, “Not if I have a choice.” According to Remini’s account, however, this was over a decade ago—so is it possible that the relationship between Kidman’s kids and their mother has improved over the years? Keep on reading ahead for what we know about Kidman’s kids—including her children with Keith Urban.

Isabella Jane Cruise

Isabella “Bella” Cruise was born in 1992, making her Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s eldest child. Bella was adopted shortly after she was born and continued to be raised by both of her parents until their divorce in 2001. After their split, Bella grew up within the Church of Scientology alongside her father. Today, Bella is based in London, where she works as an artist and owns her own company.

Kidman’s eldest daughter is also married. The artist got married to IT consultant Max Parker in 2015—though neither her father or mother attended her wedding. After news broke of their absence, many began to speculate that Bella was estranged from both of her parents. She has since shut down those claims, telling the Daily Mail in 2016, “Of course [we talk], they’re my parents. Anyone who says otherwise is full of shit.” While her relationship with Kidman may not be the closest today, it looks like Bella is still keeping the door open.

Connor Cruise

Kidman’s only son, Connor Cruise, was born in January 1995. Like his older sister, Connor was adopted by the Big Little Lies star and Mission Impossible actor shortly after he was born. Following his parents’ divorce, Connor was raised in the Church of Scientology alongside his adoptive sister. The Florida-based DJ once briefly pursued an acting career like his father, having appeared in films like 2008’s Seven Pounds and the 2012 remake of Red Dawn.

While Connor hasn’t been spotted out with Kidman in years, the actor and musician has denied that they have an estranged relationship. “I love my mum. I don’t care what people say, I know that me and mom are solid. I love her a lot,” he told Woman’s Day in 2016.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

Sunday Rose is Kidman’s first daughter with Keith Urban. When the actress met the musician in 2005, she was told that she would be unable to conceive naturally. But at the age of 40, Kidman found out she was pregnant with her daughter Sunday. The Eyes Wide Shut star gave birth to her “miracle” baby in 2008. Since then, Sunday has even starred alongside her mom as an extra in Big Little Lies and offered her voice to the Angry Birds 2 animated film.

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed their youngest daughter, Faith Margaret, in 2010. The couple decided to bring their daughter into the world with the help of a surrogate. Speaking to CNN in 2016, Kidman said, “I think because I’ve experienced motherhood in so many different ways,” she said. “I’ve experienced adoption, birthing a child and I’ve experienced surrogacy. I’m like, when it comes to it, I just wanna be a mama.” We’re sure that Faith and all of her siblings are always grateful for that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.