Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Had The Cutest PDA-Filled Met Gala Date

Scroll To See More Images

If you live in New York City or have visited, you may know that The Metropolitan Museum of Art does “Date Night At The Met” every Friday and Saturday night. It looks like the museum made a scheduling exception this week because Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban treated the first Monday of May, better known as The Met Gala, as their own personal date night. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrived at The Met Gala early into the evening and set the romantic tone for the night with PDA on the Met Gala carpet.

The duo held hands and even shared a kiss together before Keith Urban politely stepped out of the way for Nicole Kidman to have her fashion moment—and what a moment it was. Nicole Kidman, who has been a longtime brand partner for Chanel, arrived wearing a couture Chanel dress. If you felt a wave of Deja Vu, it’s because Nicole Kidman wore the exact same gown in a Chanel No. 5 perfume commercial in 2004. In the commercial, she runs through New York City wearing the gown—it appears as if she ran right up to the Met steps almost 20 years later.

The blush pink gown features a strapless bodice and a long skirt with soft feather detailing. The shoulder of the gown has a long tulle bow that drapes off of it like a train. In Nicole Kidman’s interview on the Met Gala carpet, she said, “Karl concocted this out of his head. I have the sketches from when he was drawing it.” She noted how the process of working on the dress with Karl Lagerfeld showed his soft deep love for his work.

Re-wearing the dress from the perfume commercial was also a sustainable choice—a strong priority for celebrities this year at the Met Gala. Nicole Kidman said that re-wearing the gown is to, “Show the way these couture gowns last if you take care of them and love them. They are timeless. To be able to wear the same thing 20 years later and it still holds.”

As Nicole Kidman said, the look definitely still holds and doesn’t need much else to make a statement. The actress accessorized with a simple small black velvet bow in her hair which she wore down with long beachy waves. Her black strappy kitten heels tied the black bow into the look and matched back to Keith Urban’s tuxedo.

Keith Urban wore a very classic red carpet look with a tailcoat tuxedo. He wore a white vest under the coat which perfectly matched his stark white shirt. Keith Urban actually wore more accessories than Nicole Kidman. Keith Urban wore a crystal brooch in the center of his white tie and a classic white Chanel flower on his lapel. The accessories added a soft feminine touch to Urban’s overall look and coordinated back perfectly with his date.

Though Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrived early in the evening, they’re top contenders to be the cutest (and best dressed) couple from the 2023 Met Gala.