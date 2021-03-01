Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Gave a Rare Look of Their Kids at the Golden Globes

Fans were surprised to see Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s kids at the Golden Globes 2021. The Undoing alum and the country singer’s two daughters—Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10—made a rare appearance at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, February 28.

Faith and Sunday were seen as cameras cut to Kidman and Urban during hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey’s monologue, which aired on both coasts from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and the Rainbow Room in New York City. Kidman was nominated at the 2021 Golden Globes for her role as Grace Fraser in HBO’s The Undoing, which follows a psychologist whose husband is on trial for the murder of a woman he had an affair with.

“The Undoing was a sexy and dramatic mystery where Nicole Kidman’s coat is suspected of murdering her wig,” Fey and Poehler joked during their monologue.

In an interview with the New York Times in October 2020, Kidman—who also shares daughter Isabella, 28, and son Connor, 26, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise—talked her parenting style with her youngest daughters. “We never leave the kids, one of us is always there,” she said. “My sister’s staying over and my mum’s helping; I don’t have that help in Nashville so that’s been incredible. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.”

She continued, “That’s special. It’s the nature of what we’re all having to do now—you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you’re all raising each other’s kids together. We’ve all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help.”

Kidman told the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2018 about why she often doesn’t talk about her eldest children with Cruise, whom she divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage. “I’m very private about all that,” she said. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

The 78th Golden Globes airs on Sunday, February 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

