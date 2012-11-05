Who Wore it Better: Nicole Kidman or Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady”?

When we received a press release featuring photographs of Nicole Kidman at the AAMI Victoria Derby in Melbourne, Australia, we were confused. We knew the outfit looked familiar, but we couldn’t quite place it — until we realized, of course, the custom L’Wren Scott ensemble was clearly inspired by the outfit Eliza Doolittle (Audrey Hepburn) wore in “My Fair Lady.”

Kidman’s head-to-toe L’Wren Scott outfit (paired with a Stephen Jones hat) was almost identical to the dress that Doolittle wears to the Ascot races, which recently sold for $100,000 on the auction block. While the version Kidman opted to wear was slightly more modern (read: looked less like a doily), not much was changed from this classic piece.

There’s actually a broader story behind Kidman’s frock — it’s part of Livia Firth’s “Green Carpet Challenge,” which gave designers the opportunity to show just how eco-friendly they can be. “Using all British fabrics, we wanted to prove that green and eco can be glamorous,” Scott said. “But then again, what wouldn’t be on Ms. Kidman?”

Obviously, Kidman’s look is beyond over-the-top — but when you’re heading to a day at the races, it’s to be expected. What do you guys think? Do you like Hepburn’s classic take or Kidman’s updated look better?