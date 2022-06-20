Nicole Kidman Birthday: Her Zodiac Sign Explains Why She Doesn’t Seem To Age

Scroll To See More Images

With Nicole Kidman’s birthday coming up on June 20, there’s no better time to dive into the zodiac sign and birth chart of this Oscar-winning icon. Elegant, witty and fiercely dedicated to her craft, the Northman-actress has more than proven her acting chips. However, no matter how many years have gone by since the inception of her career, Nicole Kidman never seems to age. Her beauty not only remains, but accumulates, as if she’s actually becoming *younger* over time! And believe it or not, there’s a cosmic explanation for her timeless beauty. It all leads back to the astrology of Nicole Kidman.

Between slaying every red carpet she graces with her presence and diving into challenging and gritty roles, there’s something about Nicole Kidman that feels powerful and arresting, as though you can’t seem to look away. Born on the last day of spring, Nicole Kidman is a Gemini at exactly 29 degrees, which is also known the fame degree. Make no mistake—it was always part of Kidman’s destiny to make a name for herself. She was always meant to make waves, and with her sun at 29 degrees, it will be impossible to forget her legacy.

Some people were born with stardom in their veins. Right from the get-go, they were destined for greatness. Astrology is just a way to get to the bottom of the truth; to follow a map that leads you directly to your answers. So, why does Nicole Kidman seem as immortal as she is talented? Well, her birth chart more than explains it:

Nicole Kidman Is A Gemini

Born on June 20, 1967 at 3:15 p.m. in Honolulu, Hawaii, Nicole is a Gemini sun through and through. Currently, she’s riding a wave of success so high that it feels like she hasn’t even peaked yet. Because her sun is also in the eighth house of transformation, she’s someone who has the power to take something and turn it into something else entirely. And when you consider the fact that Nicole Kidman is *literally* an actress by profession, it all makes sense. You can rest assured that Nicole might not really be acting, but fully transforming into whatever character she’s portraying. She chose an artistically taxing career, but it allows her to use her natural-born talents to the fullest.

“ She’s aging like a fine wine. Her power is only increasing with time and she may not even be close to the peak of her success. ”

However, her Gemini sun isn’t the only interesting thing about Nicole Kidman’s birth chart. Her Venus—planet of beauty and luxury—is also in Leo, the most glamorous and magnetic zodiac sign of all. Shining bright and fully embodying its power, Venus in Leo is a person who can’t help but attract attention. And when you think of every single movie the Practical Magic-actress has been in, doesn’t she always seem to steal the show? Because her Venus also happens to be in her 10th house of reputation, her mysterious beauty is something she’ll always be famous for!

Can Astrology Explain Why She’s Aging So Beautifully?

Nicole Kidman’s Venus sits at the 14th degree, which just so happens to be the Taurus degree. In astrology, Taurus (especially when it’s associated with Venus) is always marked by a unique penchant for beauty, sensuality and earthly abundance. And because Nicole’s Venus is in show-stopping, scene-stealing Leo, the Australian actress was literally born to be beautiful.

If you’ve spent hours marveling at Nicole Kidman’s timeless beauty, it’s not really your fault. After all, Nicole Kidman’s Venus also happens to form a trine with Saturn—planet of longevity—which means she’s aging like a fine wine. Her power is only increasing with time and she may not even be close to reaching the peak of her success. Don’t be surprised if Nicole Kidman still looks (and feels) like a glowing goddess when she’s in her 90’s, because her birth chart is proof that aging doesn’t always have to be a bad thing!