This Is What Nicole Kidman Said About ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3—You’ll Want to Hear Her Answer

Brace yourself, folks. We might be heading back to Monterey. Nicole Kidman’s Big Little Lies Season 3 revelation means she is totally down for more. The HBO series just concluded its second season to the joy and frustration of fans. But the show has the possibility for more, according to Kidman, one of the stars and executive producers of the series.

The first season of the Emmy-winning series is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. The story follows a group of privileged moms in Monterey, California, where bullying in their children’s classroom begins to encroach on each of the woman’s lives. In the end, five women endure the trauma of shared pain and experiences. Season 2 sought to follow the aftermath of a murder and introduced Oscar winner Meryl Streep into the powerhouse cast, which also includes Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley and Kidman.

The Hours Oscar winner recently eluded to a possible third season when speaking to News Corp Australia. “I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” Kidman said, adding, “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved… even the kids.” It’s true the second season left a lot of room for more in the future. The final moments of the episode were extremely vague and left many of the characters’ arcs open for further exploration.

“You gotta see this finale,” Kidman added. “There’s so much more to come.” We won’t spoil anything here for fans who have yet to watch the episode, but it’s definitely a must-see.

HBO president Casey Bloys weighed in on the possibility of a third season, but ultimately said to TV Line that the idea was, “not realistic.” Bloys did give a glimmer of hope as to how a third season could work. “Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure. But I just don’t think it’s realistic… Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying,” he said.

It’s ultimately up to fans whether or not they found the conclusion satisfying, but regardless, Kidman is down for a third season, and down the road, fans might be too.

Originally posted on SheKnows.