Nicole and Harlow: Fashionable at CNN

Little Harlow Madden proved to be a fashionista just like her mom yesterday as they made their way into the CNN building in Hollywood. In a very trendy floral dress, Harlow almost stole the show from mom Nicole (decked in her usual House of Harlow baubles) and grandfather Lionel Richie as they arrived on the set of the Larry King Live show. Lionel had Nicole on hand to help promote his new album on the talk show. Is it us or is Nicole’s hair looking blonder?

Tune in on Thursday May 28th to catch the musical family on CNN’s Larry King Live.