Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Just Called Kim ‘Beyond Insensitive’ For Her ‘SNL’ Joke About OJ’s Murder Trial

Not a fan. Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister slammed Kim Kardashian for her O.J. joke on Saturday Night Live, calling the episode “distasteful” and “beyond inappropriate.”

Kim—whose father, Robert Kardashian, represented O.J. in his 1994 murder case and whose mother, Kris Jenner, was best friends with Nicole—hosted SNL on Saturday, October 9, where she poked fun at O.J.‘s alleged murder not once but twice. Kim’s first joke was during her opening monologue where she called O.J. the “first Black person” she ever met.

“Now, you know, my father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first Black person,” Kim said. “Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?” She continued, “I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met but O.J. does leave a mark — or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Kim’s second joke came during sketch later in the episode titled “People’s Kourt,” in which the KKW Beauty founder played her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in a parody of a courtroom show. SNL cast member Kenan Thompson played O.J. and questioned why the Kardashian-Jenners don’t keep in touch with him anymore. “Where’s everybody going?” he asked.

After Kim’s SNL episode, Nicole’s sister, Tanya Brown, slammed her in an interview with TMZ, where she called the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” for her “distasteful” jokes about her late sister’s death. Tanya also told TMZ that Kim’s jokes were in “poor taste.”

O.J. and Nicole, a close friend of Kris, were married from 1985 to 1992. Two years after their divorce, Nicoleand her friend, Ronald Goldman, were found stabbed to death outside Brown’s home in Brentwood, Los Angeles. O.J.—who was represented by Kim’s dad, Robert Kardashian, in the murder case—was tried for the death of Nicole and Ronald but was acquitted on both counts on October 3, 1995.

In an interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Kim explained why she doesn’t often talk about O.J. and her parents’ relationship to him and Nicole. “I just respect his children,” she said. “So if I were to say something that would hurt someone’s feelings publicly — unless they’re coming for me and I have to defend myself or a family member — then I’m aware.”

