Nicolas Cage: Broke in 2009?

Can you imagine owing $6.3 million in back taxes? Most of us have a hard time swallowing student loans, so it’s almost impossible to comprehend that Nicolas Cage owes that and then some. Cage has filed a lawsuit accusing his business manager Samuel Levin of lining his own pockets while being fully aware of the actor’s financial position.

Due to the significant loss of funds, Cage was forced to sell two homes he owned in the U.S., along with a castle in Bavaria. (He owned a castle in Bavaria?) All in all, he faces losing up to $20 million.

Betcha he could use a national treasure now, couldn’t he?