Nicola Peltz Just Posted About ‘People’ Who ‘Hurt’ Her After Reports Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham ‘Can’t Stand’ Her

Doing OK. Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham’s drama may have affected the Transformers: Age of Extinctions star’s emotions. She took it upon Instagram to tell her followers that she loves and appreciates them even on bad days.

On August 6, 2022, she posted two pictures of her crying on Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.” She continued to give her followers assurance, “I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me 💘”

Her husband Brooklyn liked and commented on the post, “You have the most amazing heart xx. I love you so so much xx.” Celebrity friends such as Irina Shayk, Paris Hilton and Selma Blair showed their support for Nicola. Selma Blair commented, “Beautiful Nicola, many years ago we met, and of course I was transfixed. On your kindness. On your grace. I was weak and tired and older than your crowd , and you listened. Forever, I will consider you an angel child. In whatever mood or feeling you are under or in. Sending an embrace. 💛 sb”

The post comes a day after a Page Six insider revealed that Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham have a strained relationship. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” the source said. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” Nicola married Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham in April 2022 after three years of dating. The source continued that Nicola didn’t want Victoria “to be any part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.” The source also said that Brooklyn’s parents aren’t even talking to their own son. “They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents only became worse after he posted a cover of Nicola on Tatler magazine, which featured the headline: “The New Mrs. Beckham.”

The Page Six insider also added that Nicola may be “jealous” of the attention brought to Victoria, especially on their wedding day. A source told The Daily Mail in July 2022 that guests found it odd that David and Victoria weren’t seated at the top table with Brooklyn and Nicola, as is the British custom. “The top table was all Peltzes and it really felt as if the Beckhams were not at the forefront. There was a feeling that the wedding was all about the Peltz family, as you can imagine, as it was their house and their daughter and their son making the speeches,” the insider said. Nicola also didn’t wear a single item from Victoria’s fashion brand, despite her wedding spanning three days and including multiple outfits, which also led to feud rumors between the two.