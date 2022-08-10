Nicola Just Revealed the Real Reason She Didn’t Wear Victoria’s Wedding Dress Design Amid Rumors They ‘Can’t Stand’ Each Other

A misunderstanding. Nicola Peltz just cleared the air about Victoria Beckham’s wedding dress drama. The Transformers actress spoke to Variety for her husband Brooklyn Beckham’s feature story on August 10, 2022, about why she thinks the drama ensued.

Nicola Peltz Beckham told Variety about how she thought about how the media thinks that she’s feuding with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. The drama, according to sites, supposedly started when she didn’t wear the wedding dress that Victoria designed. She instead opted for a Valentino dress. “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she confessed. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.” Brooklyn added on, “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

The drama unfolded online when a source told Page Six on August 4, 2022, that Nicola and Brooklyn’s mother were not on good terms. “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk,” the insider said of Victoria and Nicola’s relationship. “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.” According to Page Six’s source, Victoria and Nicola’s drama started after Nicola decided that she didn’t want her mother-in-law to be involved in “any part of the [wedding] planning.” The insider continued, “She wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.” The source added that the “non-stop petty drama” between Victoria and Nicola has also affected Victoria and her husband David Beckham’s relationship with Brooklyn. “They haven’t spoken to him much in the last few months,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents only became worse after he posted a cover of Nicola on Tatler magazine, which featured the headline: “The New Mrs. Beckham.”

On August 6, 2022, Nicola posted two pictures of her crying on Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.” She continued to give her followers assurance, “I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here. I wanted to show this side of me. I love you all so much and truly appreciate all of your support. It means so much when you guys are kind on my page I want you to know i see you, I hear you, and it means a lot to me 💘” Brooklyn liked and commented on the post, “You have the most amazing heart xx. I love you so so much xx.”

On their romance, Brooklyn and Nicola told Variety that their relationship is going steady. “The thing that’s great about us,” Nicola said, “is that we don’t need anything from each other. We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me.” Brooklyn agreed, “I’ve always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she’s so funny.”