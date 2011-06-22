Nicola Formichetti’s Mugler Men’s Video Features Porn Stars

Nicola Formichetti‘s latest collection for Mugler menswear walked in Paris this afternoon, and his Spring 2012 offering included impeccable suiting piecessome in fluorescent colorsthat surely won’t need endorsement from Lady Gaga to become best sellers.

However, you wouldn’t be able to tell all of this from the collection’s campaign video, since it doesn’t feature much in the way of clothing at all. The short film, entitled “Brothers of Arcadia,” might not star Mother Monster or “Zombie Boy” Rick Genest, but there are plenty of mostly-naked men with amazing physiques to grab our attention.

It starts off slowly with a dramatic, black and white beachside romp set to classical music, with the leading men wearing nothing but briefs and some Mugler bling. However, the mood quickly turns when vibrant color is introducedas well as a bumping techno jam by Jessica 6and we are transported into a steamy underground photoshoot that seems to have a Greek gods and soldiers theme (which is appropriate because these dudes are, like, cut from marble). Talk about a fashion fantasy!

If this clip isn’t sexy enough for you, don’t worry: an X-rated version of this erotic video debuts tomorrow on the porn site XTube. Check out the (relatively) clean version below!

Video via The Cut