Nicola Formichetti’s Mugler Inspiration Image: An Analysis

Nichola Formichetti’s first womenswear collection for Thierry Mugler walks one week from today in Paris. The designer must be bursting with excitement, since he just released the first inspiration image (of many) for the Fall 2011 show on his Facebookand a rather cryptic one at that. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised, since this is coming from the same guy whose menswear muse was a self-proclaimed “Zombie Boy” with the skeletal system tattooed all over his body, and sent Lady Gaga down the red carpet at the Grammys in an egg.

So, after staring at this puzzling photo at length, our imaginations have started to run wild. What does this mean? Who is the “Mugler girl?” And most importantly, what the hell are the clothes going to look likeespecially since Gaga is said to have a hand in them? We have a few guesses, if you’d like to indulge us.

1. Formichetti watched the movie Alien immediately before designing the collection.

That might explain the crazy long neck and extraterrestrial-esque skull that this model has going on. Perhaps this alien inspiration carried on in the form of Lady Gaga’s Grammy outfit, namely her incubation pod and the horns she suddenly sprouted on her face and shoulders. Fun fact: Thierry Mugler also has a fragrance called Alien.

2. The designer took a trip to Egypt and got really into Queens and Pharaohs and stuff.

Yes, this one’s out there, but the shape of the model’s head looks a little bit like an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus or a futuristic version of Queen Nefertiti. I could get into the Egyptian vibe for Fall 2011, for sure.

3. Two words: Grace Jones.

Am I the only one who immediately thought “Grace Jones in outer space” was the inspiration when I saw this image? Anyone?

4. He’s totally just f*cking with us.

The collection is entitled “Anatomy of Change”and there’s been talk of a “shape-shifter” themeso this image could simply be the first in a long line of photos that won’t make any sense until the runway show comes together. Everyone is expecting Formichetti’s first collection to be a return to the spectacle that Mugler shows were once known for, so no matter what this inspiration photo means or doesn’t mean, we’re all probably in for something spectacular.