Nicola Formichetti Takes His NYC Pop Up Shop Online

For those of you who were unable to make it to Thierry Mugler Creative Director and Lady Gaga Stylist Nicola Formichetti‘s pop-up shop on 50 Walker Street in New York City during New York Fashion Week, it’s time to rejoice!

Nicola, along with pop-up partners BOFFO and Gage/Clemenceau Architects (who also helped with setting up the retail space in NYC’s TriBeCa neighborhood), have taken their Fomichetti-approved goods onto the Internet for everyone to get their e-shop on.

The range of exclusively-sold products you can expect to see on the site include vintage Versace knick knacks, Mugler items and Nicola’s own series of Nicopanda tchotchkes, like T-shirts and iPad and iPhone cases.

According to Highsnobiety, the online shop was supposed to go live the same time as the Thierry Mugler show in Paris yesterday, but as of this morning, there is still only a “Coming Soon” message at the top, left-hand corner of the Nicola Pop-Up Shop page.

But be sure to take a peek at it now, as it is already filled to the brim with Instagram shots, exclusive behind-the-scenes videos, animated GIFs as well as live, Internet-friendly shenanigans pulled straight from Nicola’s own Twitter and Tumblr feeds.

Is it just me, or is anyone else wondering if they’re going to be having Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest do some modeling in vintage Versace?

(Tattoos and Versace prints always make for a killer aesthetic combo in my eyes!)