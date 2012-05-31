Happy Birthday Nicola Formichetti: Lady Gaga’s BFF’s Best Moments

The name Nicola Formichetti has been on everyone’s lips for the past few years — and for good reason. The fashion designer/editor/MUGLER creative director has been all over the place thanks to his sleek and chic designs, not to mention his frequent collaborations with his gal pal Lady Gaga. Let’s get one thing out of the way: you know you have to be a kooky artistic genius if Mother Monster herself trusts you.

That said, Nicola is also known for being one of the most humble and lovely gentleman in an industry that’s characterized by snobbery and just plain bitchiness. Nicola’s love of fashion far surpasses his desire for the spotlight. He’s just a regular guy doin’ his thing. Alright, so maybe “regular guy” was a bit of a stretch, but he’s an old-fashioned artist whose reach will far surpass his time.

In honor of the living legend’s 35th birthday, I’ve compiled a gallery of his best moments. Yes, there’s plenty of Gaga, but also my favorite looks from his MUGLER collections and some sassy solo shots. Click through the slideshow and spread the love.