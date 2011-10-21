Nicky Hilton, Karlie Kloss & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

This week, our favorite celebs embraced classic cuts and beautiful, elegant gowns. Details like the sequins onEva Longoria‘s dress and Padma Lakshmi‘s off-the-shoulder cut kept things modern and fresh while still embracing a timeless look.

These lovely red-carpet ensembles make us want to throw on a pair of heels and sip some champagne (despite the fact that slipping on a cozy robe and slippers right now feels mighty tempting).

Click through for our picks of the week and let us know which look is your favorite!

Images courtesy of Sipa.