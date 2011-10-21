Nicky Hilton, Karlie Kloss & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

This week, our favorite celebs embraced classic cuts and beautiful, elegant gowns. Details like the sequins onEva Longoria‘s dress and Padma Lakshmi‘s off-the-shoulder cut kept things modern and fresh while still embracing a timeless look.
These lovely red-carpet ensembles make us want to throw on a pair of heels and sip some champagne (despite the fact that slipping on a cozy robe and slippers right now feels mighty tempting).
Click through for our picks of the week and let us know which look is your favorite!
Images courtesy of Sipa.
Nicky Hilton in a gorgeous lace Charles Henry dress.
Actress Elena Anaya in an Elie Saab Fall 2011 Couture cocktail dress
Catherine Zeta-Jones dazzles in Elie Saab Spring 2010 Haute Couture.
Stacy Keibler hits the red carpet with boyfriend George Clooney and a long, black revealing dress.
Eva Longoria in an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet sequin dress.
Julie Bowen shines in Temperley London.
Demi Moore in a flirty Zac Posen dress.
Padma Lakshmi dons an amped-up version of the little black dress.
Kim Kardashian keeps it classy in a Roland Mouret gown.
Karlie Kloss adds a long, black fur vest to her mod white mini for a simple, trendy look.