Nicki Minaj: A Week of Highs and Low(Down)s

It’s been quite a week for Nicki Minaj! After being introduced to fashion’s elite by new fairy godmother Anna Wintour, Minaj is now being accused of design theft and stands to suffer the ramifications of what’s sure to be a huge sex tape scandal.

On Tuesday, Nicki Minaj sent flashbulbs a flutter as she sat front row at Carolina Herrera beside none other than Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour (finally something was able to upstage Nicki’s ridiculous ensembles!).

Despite their blatantly obvious differences, the divas seem to have hit it off!CBS News reports the Rapper also attended the Oscar de la Renta show with her editrix “date” where she tweeted “Oscar De La Renta w/my date Anna Wintour again,”Minaj tweeted on Tuesday, “Oscar is a very handsome man. So is Valentino. Tell ya all about the collection in a bit!”

After spending NYFW basking in the glow of being crownedAnna’s newest chosen one, dubbed Harajuku Barbie by industry heavies and holding court as judge on America’s Next Top Model: All-Stars—suddenly Minaj faces a firestorm of scandal.

First, as a sex tape hits BBC earlier this morning and now designer Jessica Rogers accuses the Rapper of plagiarism. The Daily Mail reports Rogers once had a relationship with the star’s stylist and sent samples to Minaj hoping to work together. Although she never received word regarding her designs from the Minaj camp, she now claims the rainbowpom-pom top Nicki wore to the Herrera show is in fact a blatant copy of a design for her line SomedayNewYorker.(See photo in slideshow for reference.)

Seems Nicki’s gone from fashionista to trashonista in a hot second! Will Anna come to Nicki’s rescue or is she a fair-weather friend?

Survey says? Not likely.

[Photographs courtesy of Sipa]