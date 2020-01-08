Nicki Minaj’s Wax Figure Is the Worst Celeb Wax Figure the Internet Has Ever Seen

It hasn’t been a good day for Madame Tussauds. Nicki Minaj’s wax figure fail is being called the worst celebrity wax figure the internet has ever seen after it went viral for looking nothing like the Grammy-nominated rapper. The wax figure, which originally debuted at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in 2015, was moved to the museum’s location in Berlin, German, on Tuesday, Jan. 7. And we’ll just say that the locals were not impressed.

Though the wax figure—which featured on all fours from her 2014 music video for “Anaconda”—made history when it debuted in 2015 as the first wax figure of a female rapper at Madame Tussauds, fans weren’t convinced that it looked anything like the “Super Bass” artist. “Who TF is THAT? cuz it aint #NickiMinaj,” one tweet read. “Who was the model for this? Surely not Nicki the rapper,” one fan tweeted.

While Minaj’s wax figure isn’t good, it’s far from the worst one we’ve seen. Wax figures of Celine Dion, Naomi Campbell and the aforementioned Beyoncé take the cake for that title. The “Formation” singer’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando went viral in 2017 after fans believed that the museum white-washed the artist. The figure featured a light-skinned version of the Grammy winner with blonde hair and a different body. “THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN’s MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds,: one fan tweeted at the time.

Another wrote, “This is a melanin-defunct, lipless, thickless Bey. What u expect boo?”

That wasn’t the only wax figure of Bey that’s been criticized. In 2017, a wax museum in Niagra Falls, New York, was forced to recall its wax figure of Bey after it was criticized for looking nothing like her. The wax figure was of a thin, light-skinned woman with pursed lips. It was later corrected to look more like the “Lemonade” singer. We demand similar justice for Nicki!