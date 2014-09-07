Nicki Minaj Taught Models The ‘Anaconda’ Dance at Alexander Wang

A lot of crazy things happen backstage before a Fashion Show: makeup artists work frantically to get models show-ready, show coordinators plan rehearsals to test music and lighting, and fashion insiders and celebrities often pop by to pay their respects to the designer before the show.

One thing that does not often happen, however, is a full-on dance lesson taught by none other than Nicki Minaj. Apparently, however, that’s exactly what took place backstage before Alexander Wang’s big Spring 2015 show at Pier 94 on Saturday evening. Minaj was there to take in the show, and apparently also agreed to teach four models the dance from her booty-shaking “Anaconda” video. (How was there time for this? Who knows! The Alexander Wang show is magic.)

Vogue was on hand to capture the magic (courtesy of director Gordon von Steiner), which was all posted to the magazine’s Vine account. Watch the clips below and tell us—how do you think the models did?