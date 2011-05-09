Nicki Minaj ‘Super Bass’ Video Is A Sugar High For The Eyes

There was so much commotion surrounding the release of Lady Gaga’s “Judas” video at the end of last week that we somehow missed the premiere of Nicki Minaj‘s brand new clip for “Super Bass”the fifth single from her debut album Pink Fridayand we’re sorry we did. The two videos from the Queens of Pop and Hip-Hop respectively couldn’t be any more different, aside from the fact that both ladies apparently have an affinity for motorcycles and crazy wigs.

The cutesy, colorful video brings about feelings that I would imagine are similar to those one would experience after mainlining sugar. The neon makeup, candy-colored Doc Martens, pink leopard print catsuit and seriously high stilettos all come together to make a pretty and playful clip to accompany her anthem to the dude she’s crushing on. Do we mention she also glows in the dark?

Take a look below and tell us what you think of the new video.