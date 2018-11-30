Nicki Minaj Shades Cardi By Casting Bartenders Who Want to Sue Her in Her Music Video

Just when we thought that Ariana Grande’s cameos in “Thank U, Next” were the music-video cameos of 2018, Nicki Minaj came through with “Good Form.” The 35-year-old dropped the music video for her next single “Good Form” (Feat. Lil wayne) on Thursday, and for those who missed it, it included two very important cameos.

The music video, which shows Minaj driving and twerking with backup dancers, also includes two women, Baddie Gi and Jade. Those names don’t sound familiar? Well, maybe this will refresh your memory. Per HollywoodLife, Baddie Gi and Jade are two strip-club bartenders who threatened to sue Cardi B for allegedly ordering an attack against them this year. The women claim that Cardi ordered the attack because she believed that Jade slept with her husband, Offset.

Here’s a rundown of what happened: In October, Cardi turned herself in for her role in a bar fight and was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment. The bar fight, which happened in August, involved Cardi showing up at a strip club that Offset was performing at. The bartenders claimed that Cardi then ordered her entourage to throw bottles and chairs at them, leaving them with injuries that needed medical attention, according to TMZ. Jade also claimed that Cardi had been threatening her for months, with both women planning on suing the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

This brings us to Minaj. As everyone and their moms know, Cardi and Minaj experienced a scuffle at New York Fashion Week in September after Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at the “Anaconda” rapper, believing that she liked a negative comment about her parenting on social media, which Minaj has denied.

Pretty much everyone knows what happened next. Cardi and Minaj fought on social media, with Cardi posting a multi-video rant, criticizing Minaj’s career and character. The social-media war ended with Minaj and Cardi agreeing to “focus on positive things” and let bygones be bygones. However, that doesn’t mean the feud is over. With Minaj casting two women who are reportedly planning on suing Cardi, there’s still a lot of shade to be thrown.