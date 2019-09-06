Nicki Minaj Just Promised To Explain That Troubling Retirement Tweet

Yesterday, our favorite “Chun-Li” rapper decided to throw us all for a loop as she abruptly announced her retirement on Twitter. But after much shock and confusion from her fans, Nicki Minaj’s retirement tweet reasoning is apparently on its way. The 36-year-old rapper isn’t going to ghost her Barbz just like that—even if she’s busy getting cozy with her maybe-hubby, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, 41. As in, really cozy: in a since-deleted tweet from September 5, Nicki revealed, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family.” Yep, Nicki is ready to be a mom.

This reveal comes after Nicki and Kenneth, who have been official since December 28, renewed a marriage license in August 2019. It’s unclear whether or not the pair, who have known each other since they were teens, have actually tied the knot yet. All we do know is that Nicki is clearly serious about her plans: “We did get our marriage license,” Nicki revealed on Queen Radio in June. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.” Well, it’s looking like Nicki will now have to compromise for her fans.

The Barbz were not on board with her recent Twitter announcement, and we get why. After all, we know a rapper or two who can still balance motherhood with their careers. “I know you guys are happy now,” Nicki’s original tweet continued. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.” Still, this statement left fans with more questions than answers. “Can u please just address this retirement thing,” said one Twitter user. “You … never left us so hurt your entire career. We’re just hurting Nicki.”

Nicki responded with a follow up tweet on September 6, apologizing to her fans for her hasty announcement. “I’m still right here,” Minaj reassured the Barbz. “Still madly in love with you guys & you know that.”

“In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be,” she continued. “I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ❤🙏,” she added.

It looks like we can expect more details to come from Nicki, soon. Sources close to the rapper even believe that once she settles down to explain, Nicki will reveal that she doesn’t actually plan to retire fully. One source told HollywoodLife: “She is looking to take some time off, but to fully retire isn’t going to happen. Her fans should expect her to take a bit of a break but not to be completely finished making music,” they added. “She will be back.” We sure hope so.