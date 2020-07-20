Surprise! Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant & She’s Glowing as a Mom-to-Be

The rumors are true. Nicki Minaj is pregnant with Kenneth Petty’s baby. The “Anaconda” rapper confirmed that she and her husband are expecting their first child on her Instagram on Monday, July 20, with a photo of her baby bump. ” #Preggers 💛,” the “Super Bass” singer captioned the picture, which showed her in a yellow wig and a floral swimsuit as she cradled her belly.

The confirmation comes after rumors that Minaj was pregnant in June 2019 when she and Jimmy Fallon ate dinner at Red Lobster, where she used to work at. “For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass. No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date,” Minaj said at the time, which led fans to think that she and Petty were expecting a baby. “So are we all invited to the baby shower orrrrrrr what?” a fan tweeted at the time, while another wrote, “Oohh so you dropping hint hints.”

Minaj trolled fans in May 2020 when she tweeted that she had been experiencing signs of pregnancy. “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo,” she wrote at the time. The “Starships” rapper went on to tweet that she wouldn’t post a baby bump photo for a “couple months.” “The world ain’t ready yet,” she wrote.

Minaj and Petty married in a secret wedding in October 2019. The two first dated as teenagers before they reconnected in 2018. “Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

In a 2014 interview with Complex, Minaj opened up about her desire to become a parent. “[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest,” she said at the time. “If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother…I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

She continued, “I wonder if I’m going to be one of those women who balances my child with a career. I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby.’ I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”

A source also told Us Weekly in December 2018 that the “Moment 4 Life” artist has “always” wanted to become a mom. Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed,” the insider said at the time. “She really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary.”