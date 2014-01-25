Why Nicki Minaj Is NOT Happy With Her ESPN Magazine Cover

Given her penchant for things like candy-pink hair and crazy false eyelashes, we’d think that Nicki Minaj wouldn’t mind a little digital retouching every now and again. Turns out, we’d be wrong.

Apparently, the hip-hop queen Minaj is super-upset over the cover of ESPN magazine’s latest issue, which features a photo of herself and basketballer Kobe Bryant. The 31-year-old posted the cover to her Instagram with the caption, “When retouching goes wrong.”

What’s her beef? Minaj thinks that her forehead looks a bit, well, large. In a second Instagram post, she put an outtake and captioned it, “I love my personal unretouched photos where my forehead doesn’t mysteriously grow in length.”

For our part, we don’t think the Photoshopping is too egregious, but obviously Minaj is pretty careful with the way she’s portrayed. Either way, she also posted an additional Insta where she claimed to be “so honored to be a part of this shoot,” so who knows how seriously she took the forehead retouching anyway?

We think she looks pretty slamming—check out those amazing platform wedges!

What do you think? Was Minaj retouched like whoa, or do you think she looks like herself? Sound off!