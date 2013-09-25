Whoa! Nicki Minaj Decided To Do Press Wearing An Open Jacket and No Bra

Nicki Minaj didn’t rise to fame by blending into the background, but her latest California press day ensemble, which included an appearance on the “Ellen Degeneres” show, was a wardrobe malfunction just waiting to happen.

The rapper, who was the only female to earn a spot on Forbes’ list of 2013’s highest paid hip-hop artists (she made $29 million this year!) chose to leave her cropped Moschino jacket mostly unbuttoned and go sans bra, thus exposing some serious underboob. The 30 year-old was certainly aware of the situation, as she posted six photos of her risqué outfit to her Instagram and captioned the final one: “The last of the boob pics … Smile bitch!”

The rest of her all-black look included high waisted slouchy leather pants by Herve Leger, super-high Versace heels and a killer Chanel gold chain belt. Between the ubiquity of Miley Cyrus‘s boobs as of late, and Rihanna’s headline making weekend complete with lip-synching accusations and a controversial Instagram photo with an endangered primate, we think Nicki was craving some attention.