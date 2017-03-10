Naked Instagrams of the Week: Nicki Minaj’s Nipple

We had another round of crazy stripping on Instagram this week. As usual, celebs were champing at the bit to take it all off on Insta, and though there are certain celebrities you won’t see revealing much of themselves on social media, there are definitely others who have no problem showing off what their mamas gave them.

We start things off this week with Nicki Minaj, who featured her nipple in the most creative of ways. Let’s just say she utilized negative space. There was also Jasmine Tookes, who really knows how to work a bikini; the same can be said of Emily Ratajkowski and, of course, because it wouldn’t be a naked Instagram digest without her, Kylie Jenner. Ahead, please find the nakedest stars on IG all week.