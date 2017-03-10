Naked Instagrams of the Week: Nicki Minaj’s Nipple

We had another round of crazy stripping on Instagram this week. As usual, celebs were champing at the bit to take it all off on Insta, and though there are certain celebrities you won’t see revealing much of themselves on social media, there are definitely others who have no problem showing off what their mamas gave them.
We start things off this week with Nicki Minaj, who featured her nipple in the most creative of ways. Let’s just say she utilized negative space. There was also Jasmine Tookes, who really knows how to work a bikini; the same can be said of Emily Ratajkowski and, of course, because it wouldn’t be a naked Instagram digest without her, Kylie Jenner. Ahead, please find the nakedest stars on IG all week.
Nicki Minaj
Kylie Jenner
Jenner, leading the pack (of bikinis) as usual.
Jasmine Tookes
Tookes, following close behind Jenner.
Emily Ratajkowski
And then there was Ratajkowski in a white bikini, of course.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
x4. Safe to say Ratajkowski had a good time on the beach this week.
Alexis Ren
Never one to be outdone, Ren just went for the full monty on Insta.
Sara Sampaio
Same with Sampaio, who showed off her new GQ cover.
Ashley Graham
And Graham! Hi! We're not sure why you're naked, but we like it!
Allie Michelle
Then Michelle got in the game, shot by Alexis Ren.
Allie Michelle
And also posted this gem, because—why not?
Stella Maxwell
Last but not least, Maxwell posted this mostly clothed but still oh-so-cheeky shot. Happy Friday!
