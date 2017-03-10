StyleCaster
Naked Instagrams of the Week: Nicki Minaj’s Nipple

by
Photo: Wenn

We had another round of crazy stripping on Instagram this week. As usual, celebs were champing at the bit to take it all off on Insta, and though there are certain celebrities you won’t see revealing much of themselves on social media, there are definitely others who have no problem showing off what their mamas gave them.

We start things off this week with Nicki Minaj, who featured her nipple in the most creative of ways. Let’s just say she utilized negative space. There was also Jasmine Tookes, who really knows how to work a bikini; the same can be said of Emily Ratajkowski and, of course, because it wouldn’t be a naked Instagram digest without her, Kylie Jenner. Ahead, please find the nakedest stars on IG all week.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

Sup, Nicki?

Photo: instagram / @nickiminaj
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Jenner, leading the pack (of bikinis) as usual.

Photo: instagram / @kyliejenner
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Tookes, following close behind Jenner.

Photo: instagram / @jastookes
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

And then there was Ratajkowski in a white bikini, of course.

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

x2.

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

x3.

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

x4. Safe to say Ratajkowski had a good time on the beach this week.

Photo: instagram / @emrata
Alexis Ren
Alexis Ren

Never one to be outdone, Ren just went for the full monty on Insta.

Photo: instagram / @alexisren
Sara Sampaio
Sara Sampaio

Same with Sampaio, who showed off her new GQ cover.

Photo: instagram / @sarasampaio
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham

And Graham! Hi! We're not sure why you're naked, but we like it!

Photo: instagram / @ashleygraham
Allie Michelle
Allie Michelle

Then Michelle got in the game, shot by Alexis Ren.

Photo: instagram / @alexisren
Allie Michelle
Allie Michelle

And also posted this gem, because—why not?

Photo: instagram / @alliemichellel
Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell

Last but not least, Maxwell posted this mostly clothed but still oh-so-cheeky shot. Happy Friday!

Photo: instagram / @stellamaxwell

