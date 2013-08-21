Nicki Minaj Instagrams Photo With $4,100 Louis Vuitton Bag Stuffed with Cash on Private Plane



Oh, the life of a super famous female rapper! Nicki Minaj showed the world she definitely has what it takes to ball with hip-hop’s big boys today on Instagram. The 30-year-old Queens native posted the above picture, captioned, “Coupes n Trucks. Money bags. Scrooge McDuck,” a line from her label mate and close friend Birdman’s song “Born Stunna.”

Minaj is shown on a private plane (the photograph after reveals the lavish spread), wielding an enormous stack of hundred dollar bills, which are casually strewn about her $4,100 Louis Vuitton Monogram Bouclettes Speedy Round. Also, as a fun fact, the $37,000 Rolex Oyster 41 mm Day-Date II watch in Everose gold that adorns her left wrist was a gift from designer Tommy Hilfiger for attending the Met Gala as his guest.

Of course, many would argue that she shouldn’t flaunt her conspicuous consumption—but frankly, she’s entitled to. The hip-hop industry is built on braggadocio and pricey possessions, and she fits right in.

What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s Instagram?