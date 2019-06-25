Here’s An Update On The Miley Cyrus & Nicki Minaj Feud

Well it appears not all things fade with time. Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj’s feud seems to be alive and well. And we simply cannot get over the fact that the rapper called the “Malibu” singer a piece of “Perdue chicken.” Like…WTF? Who knew that frozen dinosaur chicken would be turned into one of the most savage insults of all time, let alone be lobbed at one of the most famous singers right now. But the feud didn’t just begin. Oh no no. This goes all the way back to 2015. At the root of it all, there were mostly misunderstandings. But there were also insults, clapbacks, and even some very public interactions that were caught on camera. But it wasn’t always like this. The two performers used to get along.

Thought it probably didn’t help when Cyrus put the lyrics, “I love you Nicki but I listen to Cardi” in her new hit song, “Cattitude.” We’re guessing that fanned the flame and is, ultimately, what led to Minaj dropping the whole “Perdue Chicken” thing. LOL. Ok but seriously? Let’s dive into this whole drama. Because we’ve got time and we’re curious to know just when and where things went haywire for these two artists. We’re not saying everyone needs to get along, but you know, feuding is different from just preferring someone else’s company.

In 2013, Minaj and Cyrus were both in studio together. So we think it’s safe to say they got along then. We may even go as far as to say they were friends.

But in 2014, things got a little weird. For some reason, Cyrus photoshopped her face onto Minaj’s body, which led Minaj to call her out on Instagram.

Then…for yet another unknown reason…Cyrus photoshopped herself as Hannah Montana onto that same body shot of Minaj. The rapper, once again, posted on her Instagram and the rest of the world was left wondering what the heck was going on.

In August of 2014, Cyrus strutted down the red carpet and stopped to address a question regarding Minaj. Minaj’s “Anaconda” broke Cyrus’ VEVO record. When asked how she felt, the “Wrecking Ball” singer kept things light. “I ain’t got that ass. I can bring that body, I can bring that wrecking ball, but I can’t bring that ass. Not that Anaconda.”

In 2015, things got heated between some of the pop-stars. Minaj’s “Anaconda” wasn’t nominated at the VMA’s so she took to social media to air her frustration.

Taylor Swift took this as a direct insult to herself, and responded with a promptly deleted tweet that read, ““@NickiMinaj I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot….”

But this isn’t about T-Swift. It’s about Minaj and Cyrus. And Cyrus decided to chime in with her opinion on the VMA noms and Minaj’s response. While speaking with The New York Times, Cyrus got V opinionated, saying:

Not that this is jealousy, but jealousy does the opposite of what you want it to—that’s a yoga mantra. People forget that the choices they make and how they treat people in life affect you in a really big way. If you do things with an open heart and you come at things with love, you would be heard and I would respect your statement. But I don’t respect your statement because of the anger that came with it.

Oh lordy. It continues….*breaks into a sweat.*

And it’s not anger like, ‘Guys, I’m frustrated about some things that are a bigger issue.’ You made it about you. Not to sound like a bitch, but that’s like, ‘Eh, I didn’t get my VMA.’ If you want to make it about race, there’s a way you could do that. But don’t make it just about yourself. Say: ‘This is the reason why I think it’s important to be nominated. There’s girls everywhere with this body type.

And she didn’t stop there. Nope—there’s more.

What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj, is not too kind. It’s not very polite. I think there’s a way you speak to people with openness and love. You don’t have to start this pop star against pop star war. It became Nicki Minaj and Taylor in a fight, so now the story isn’t even on what you wanted it to be about. Now you’ve just given E! News ‘Catfight! Taylor and Nicki Go at It.’ I know you can make it seem like, ‘Oh, I just don’t understand because I’m a white pop star.’ I know the statistics. I know what’s going on in the world. But to be honest, I don’t think MTV did that on purpose.

Well jokes on Cyrus because Minaj wins Best Hip Hop Video at the 2015 VMAs and totally calls her out for her BS while on stage. “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press: Miley, what’s good?” AHH. Screaming.

Cyrus responded with, “Hey. We’re all in this industry, we all do interviews, and we all know how they manipulate this shit.” Well, OK. It’s true that things can sometimes get blown out of proportion but we’re pretty sure The New York Times doesn’t change quotes.

But things blew over and in 2018, Cyrus even shared a video of her dancing to one of Minaj’s songs. Minaj somewhat hilariously commented, “What’s good?” because she is clever. But it didn’t seem shady, it seemed like two women both laughing at the fact that they used to feud.

But now it’s 2019. And Cyrus releases “Cattitude” and all hell breaks loose.

Fans were less than pleased with the country-singer-turned-pop star. Example:

Yikes. Cyrus has adamantly denied intentionally insulting Minaj with those lyrics. She explained the sitch to Capital FM saying, “I think that what [Nicki and Cardi] do is so different from each other, that’s why they both get a crown. I think that you’re allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane. I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition. So Ariana’s, like, one of my best friends.”

Welp. Minaj didn’t like that explanation and responded to Cyrus insult with her own: “A Perdue chicken can never talk shit about queens,” she said. “That’s what she did….In the first place, she disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike WiLL’s dick in the studio.”

Which…well, um, brings us full circle back to this photo right here:

Everyone in the world rn: