Nicki Minaj Gets A Birthday Kiss From Madonna

Hip-hop princess Nicki Minaj celebrates her 29th birthday today. While her party plans have yet to be revealed, the fashionista received an epic early birthday gift yesterday: a full-on lip lock with Madonna! (Bear with us as we try to conceal our jealousy.)

Nicki went on a Twitter rampage yesterday detailing every minute of her video shoot for Give Me All Your Love, the first single off of Madge’s upcoming album. Nicki proclaimed her excitement after sucking face with the Material Girl herself, tweeting,”OH MY f’ingggg Gahhhh!!!!! MADONNA jus kissed me!!!!! On the lips!!!!!!! It felt sooooo good. Soooo soft!!!! *passes out* aaahhhhh!!!!!!!!!”

As insanely hot and wild as Nicki Minaj is I can only imagine how saucy that kiss was. Finally, a kiss worthy of givingBritney Spears and Madonna’s moment a run for its money!

Best of all, Nicki suggested that the kiss may have been caught on camera. We’re praying it leaks!