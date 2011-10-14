Nicki Minaj Gets Artsy For The November Cover of W

I’ve been a fan of Nicki Minaj since the days when she rocked pink tracksuits and toted around a Louis Vuitton Speedy as if it were a crocodile Kelly bag. In the past two years, her career evolution has been remarkable, but her rise to the fashion A-list is equally as noteworthy. I mean, the same woman who once questioned whether or not it was the right time to put her genitalia on someone’s sideburns (we all remember “Bedrock”) was seated next to Anna Wintour at the Carolina Herrera show. (Now that’s a step up if I’ve ever seen one.)

And Nicki has only just begun. The rap diva appears on the November cover of W, which is the mag’s sixth annual Art Issue. Artist Francesco Vezzoli takes her out of her comfort zone and refashions her into an 18th century courtesan who dons a variety of couture gowns and wigs.

