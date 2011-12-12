A Nicki Minaj Clothing Line Is On The Way: Are You Excited?

Nicki Minaj gets a great deal of attention for her fashion sense. Not only is it outlandish (to say the least), but she possesses an unbelievable passion for top designers — her favorites include Versace and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Given today’s celebrity machine encourages cashing in on any branding opportunities (I’m looking at you, Kardashians), it comes as no surprise that insiders are saying Minaj has her eyes on developing a clothing and beauty line too.”With her team, we’re all working and in discussions on a fragrance deal,” says Mark Cheatham, a music agent at Creative Artists Agency. “We’re also in discussions with different apparel companies as well. We’re expecting that will make her a mainstream brand.”

Since Nicki’s line of OPI nail polish is on its way and she’s MAC’s new Viva Glam spokesperson, making a foray further into the fashion industry is the logical next step. I have faith in the Barbie, as her creativity cannot be denied. But what do you think — will this just be another case of a celebrity pasting their name on a brand, or will Nicki’s line kill it?