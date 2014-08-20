Nicki Minaj’s Butt is the Real Star of Her ‘Anaconda’ Video

We knew Nicki Minaj‘s video for “Anaconda” wasn’t going to be tame—she promoted it with a photo of what’s essentially her naked ass—but it’s definitely, um, a morning eye-opener. And it’s safe to say that the video is taking a cue from the promo: Minaj is a supporting player, and her butt’s the real star.

Firstly—for all you young’uns out there—the track is sampled from Sir Mix-a-Lot’s 1992 ode to ample backside “Baby Got Back,” which is also heavily sampled throughout. Then there are the visuals: Basically an excuse for Nicki to writhe around in nearly nothing while denouncing all the “skinny bitches in the club,” the video features tons of twerking in booty shorts, thong bikinis, sexual references (and smoothie making!), and a cameo from Drake, who appears to be halfheartedly enjoying a lap dance from Nicki.

One thing that’s especially disappointing about “Anaconda”: When Nicki first appeared on the music scene, her rap skills were bananas (if you haven’t heard her ferocious verse in Kanye West‘s 2010 “Monster,” seek it out now—it’s pretty incredible), but since she’s gone super-pop, it’s safe to say that her lyrics have declined. Not that we don’t love a good salad reference, but “he tossed my salad so good we be calling him romaine” is maybe less than brilliant.

Now. all we have to do is sit back and wait for the inevitable the think pieces to emerge on female sexualization and objectification in music. It came with when Miley made her twerking debut, it came when Rihanna Poured it Up, and it’ll surely come now.

Watch the frenzy for yourself below, and let us know your thoughts!