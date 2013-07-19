Links To Click: Nicki Minaj’s Racy Instagram Pic, 10 Insanely Expensive Sneakers, More

If you’re inside on this insanely hot day, lucky you! Here’s what we’re reading in the air conditioning.

1. Nicki Minaj can never be called shy. The rapper took to Instagram to post a nearly-nude photo of herself in celebration of #ThongThursdays, which she probably invented. [Instagram]

2. Nike Air Yeezys are $1,500. What?! Here are 9 more insanely expensive pairs of sneakers. [The Vivant]

3. One editor tested out the hair products used by none other than Queen Bey herself, to very curly effect. [InStyle]

4. Surprisingly, Courtney Love claims that she won’t be talking about sex in her forthcoming memoir. Boring. [The Cut]

5. Adam Levine’s new fiancé Behati Prinsloo shares her innermost feelings on being engaged to the rock star. [Beauty High]

6. Justin Timberlake looks dapper as ever on the set of his music video shoot for “Take Back The Night.” [ONTD]

7. She can’t always look amazing. See Jennifer Aniston’s worst movie makeovers ever. [Daily Makeover]

8. Lana Del Rey wore a diamond headband and a not-so-chic babydoll dress for a concert in Russia. [Daily Mail]

MORE NEWS ON STYLECASTER:

Kate Middleton Allegedly En Route To Birthing Wing

Adam Levine’s Fiancé Flashes Engagement Ring